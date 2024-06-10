Three murder suspects in Limpopo court for bail hearing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three suspects facing various charges, including murder, will apply for bail today at the Lephalale Magistrate Court in Limpopo.

Elvis Makiviri, Amos Ngwenya, and Samson Mphofu have been charged with murder, robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms, kidnapping, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba, says the police have recovered two guns and ammunition. Ledwaba says the suspects allegedly killed a person in Lephalale last Monday.

“They then traced and arrested the suspect who later revealed the names of his accomplices. The operational team followed up on the information and managed to arrest another two male suspects, both Zimbabwean nationals. The firearm used in the commission of the crime was recovered. The suspects were detained and charged at the Lephalale police station.”