Today marks exactly three months since the term of the previous SABC board’s term ended. The public broadcaster remains without a board.

The National Assembly approved the names of the 12 recommended candidates on December 6.

Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula subsequently wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa on the 20th of the same month to inform him of the decision of the House.

Last week, the Presidency confirmed that Cyril Ramaphosa received the letter from the Speaker, but the government printers were already closed.

The letter states that, in terms of the Public Broadcasting Act, the names of the board candidates have to be published in the government gazette.

The appointment of the SABC board now lies in the hands of President Ramaphosa.

On Tuesday, the SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition said it was concerned about the delay in the appointment of the new board and urged that the delayed should not go on any further.

12 candidates recommended for SABC Board: