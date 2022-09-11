Three men have been arrested in connection with a triple murder at Victoria Lodge informal settlement at Southfield in Cape Town in March.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, says the victims were all shot in the head.

He says the suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

“The investigation was handed over to the Anti-Gang Unit detectives to pursue all avenues to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome murders to book. The detectives made a breakthrough in the case when they arrested three suspects aged 19, 29 and 42 in connection with the murders. The suspects are due to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates court n Monday to face the charges against them.”

Crime prevention operations in Cape Town yielding positive results: Police

Cape Town police say they their crime prevention operations in the city have yielded positive results across the city. Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, says the anti-gang unit, deployed in the ocean view and Gugulethu areas. Western Cape residents concerned about rampant crime Western Cape residents concerned about rampant crime Over 600 suspects wanted for various charges arrested in cape town In may, Cape Town police arrested over 600 wanted suspects on charges related to murder, attempted murder, robbery, sexual offences and possession of drugs. Police spokesperson Fc Van Wyk says they confiscated several firearms and an assortment of ammunition. He says Philadelphia police also found ten boxes containing dagga, 50 dagga plants and other equipment been used for producing cannabis. An undisclosed amount of cash, one shotgun and two rifles, 86 rounds and three cartridges were seized.