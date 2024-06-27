Three men shot execution-style in Hibberdene

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three men have been shot dead execution-style in Hibberdene on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker says the driver and his two passengers had just left the local court and were about to enter the main road when they were cornered by the suspects.

The suspects had been travelling in with two vehicles when they opened fire and killed all three of the occupants in the car. They died on the scene.

It’s alleged that the suspects robbed the deceased victims of their firearms before fleeing from the scene.

Hibberdene police say the motive for the attack is unclear and detectives are probing the triple murder.

#sapsKZN #SAPS Hibberdene probes triple murder. At 11:00 today a shooting at Mthwalume claimed the lives of three motorists who were killed execution style. It is believed that the driver and his two passengers had just left the local Court and were about to enter the main road… pic.twitter.com/u2cf8ZMWxF — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 27, 2024