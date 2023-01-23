Three men have been shot dead in Gugulethu on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says the men had entered the NY-six section when their vehicle came under fire from unknown gunmen on Sunday.

She says two of the victims died on the scene. The third victim later died in hospital.

Potelwa says the motive for the shooting is unknown and no arrests have yet been made.

Cop killed

Meanwhile, Western Cape Provincial Minister of Community Safety and Police Oversight, Reagen Allen, has condemned the killing of a police captain in Khayelitsha.

The 37-year-old officer was stabbed at the weekend. The captain was stationed at the Muizenberg police station. Hawks detectives are following up various leads but no arrests have yet been made. Allen has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the loved ones of the officer and the entire SAPS community. The suspect is still at large and SAPS is investigating the circumstances that led to this incident. I encourage anyone with information to urgently contact the police so that the perpetrator can be apprehended.”