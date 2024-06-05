Three men found guilty of rhino poaching at Kruger National Park

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three men have been found guilty of rhino poaching in the Kruger National Park by the Skukuza Regional Court in Mpumalanga. Dominic Mnisi, Lwazi Malambe and Ayanda Ngomane were arrested in 2019.

They were found in possession of four rhino horns, a rifle and ammunition amongst others. Mnisi was out on bail on similar offences following his earlier arrest in 2017. SANParks spokesperson, Ike Phaahla, says they welcome the guilty verdict.

“Well we’re happy as the Kruger National Park with the conviction of the three poachers who killed these iconic animals and we hope that the sentence will be a long one, deserving of the crime that was committed. We hope that the other poachers will take note that the hand of the law is long and patient and delivers justice at the end of the day.”