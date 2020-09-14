Three men accused of the murder of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa are expected to appear in the Evander Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday.
The SABC 1 Ikani actress was shot on 3 September while trying to intervene in a commotion between her brother and two men at her home in Evander. She was rushed to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria where she was in a critical condition.
The 32-year-old Mdeliswa died in hospital two days later. The suspects are charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.
News of her death sparked an outcry on social media, with South Africans calling for justice.
