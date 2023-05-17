Three learners have died in separate car crashes on the R40 between Bushbuckridge and Acornhoek in Mpumalanga.

A minibus taxi hit four learners, two of whom were killed instantly.

The two learners were siblings. Another learner from the Masilela Secondary School was also killed on the road. The provincial Education Department spokesperson Gerald Sambo says they have deployed a team to counsel affected people.

“The department sends its condolences to the bereaved families and has already deployed a team from the inclusive education and wellness section to render counselling to all who are affected by this tragedy.”