Three brothers have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Greytown Regional Court, after they set a pack of dogs on guests at a function in Enhlalakahle Township, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands in 2021.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says 2 of the brothers had asked the homeowner, Khumbulani Dlamini if they could clean up afterwards.

However, the court heard there was an argument with a guest and the brothers were chased away.

Ramkisson-Kara says the court found that Minenhle, Philani and Mphilonhle Gabela then returned with a pack of dogs and killed one of the guests during the attack.

She adds, “The incident happened at the function where they attacked a guest with weapons and a pack of dogs. They assaulted a guest, killing one while they ordered a dog to bite the guest. They were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and two years imprisonment for each of the seven counts of assault of GBH. The NPA welcomes the successful prosecution and we trust that the sentence will have necessary deterrent effects on like-minded people.”