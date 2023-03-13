Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after three people were killed and two others injured in a collision between two vehicles on the Mdantsane Access Road, also known as the Black Road in the Eastern Cape on Sunday night.

A car with two male occupants, from East London, collided with a small bakkie that had three occupants that included two women.

The car caught fire on impact, but both occupants were injured. Meanwhile, all three occupants of the bakkie died on the scene.

Spokesperson in the Department of Transport Unathi Binqose says driving under the influence of alcohol has been cited as a contributing factor.

“It is worth noting that this is the second accident that has claimed three lives on Sunday. The first one happened at Kei Mouth and then this one on Black Road. The MEC of Transport in the EC Mr Xolile Nqatha is calling on all road users to be extra cautious and help us avoid all avoidable accidents like the two accidents that have claimed a total of six lives. And what is disturbing about these two accidents are the reports we are getting from our officers on the ground that alcohol may have played a role in both accidents.”