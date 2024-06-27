Three killed in Motherwell, Eastern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three people have been shot dead in Motherwell, Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that armed men fired several shots in Khozi Street, Nu3, killing three people.

Police spokesperson Siphokazi Mawisa, the motive for the shooting is unknown.

A manhunt has been launched for the suspects and police made an appeal to the public for any information surrounding this shooting.

“The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene strongly condemns such appalling and lawless acts of violence. We wish to express our abhorrence for such blatant and reckless disregard for human life. Our dedicated investigators are currently on the ground, utilising all available resources and intelligence to identify and apprehend those responsible.”

#sapsEC #SAPS launched a manhunt for suspects following a shooting that took place at NU3, Khozi Street, Motherwell in Gqeberha at 12:00, this afternoon, that claimed three lives. Info->Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, D/Capt Monde Sithole on 082 457 2812 #CrimeStop… pic.twitter.com/dIeOTPiExY — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 27, 2024