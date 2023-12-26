Three killed in KZN head on collision

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three people have died following a head on collision on the N3 near Ladysmith in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. IPSS Medical Rescue says on arrival paramedics established that three people- including a 10-year-old girl had sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick explains:

“A fourth person was found to be in a critical condition while entrapped in his vehicle, while under the care of medics on scene the patient was extricated by EMRS rescue. The patient has been transported to a nearby facility for further care.”