A culpable homicide case has been opened after three men were killed in a single-vehicle crash on the R349 near Keith Mouth in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose says the crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning when the vehicle with four occupants overturned.

The driver and a passenger died on the scene.

A third person, who was among the two taken to hospital, succumbed to his injuries.

Binqose says it is alleged that driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving may have contributed to the crash.

“We also want to issue a warning to our road users, particularly motorists, to be extra cautious as driving conditions are less than ideal in the province. It is wet and slippery with some poor visibility in some parts.”