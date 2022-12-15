Three people have been killed in a crash involving a minibus taxi on the R61 road between Beaufort West and Aberdeen.

Rapid Response teams are still on the scene. Details about on how the crash happened are still sketchy.

The Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose says fatigue cannot not be ruled out as a contributing factor.

“Sadly, three people have lost their lives in that accident that happened on R61 between Beaufort West and Aberdeen. The scene is still active the details of the accident remain very sketch at this stage, but fatigue cannot be ruled out as a contributing factor as it is generally the case in that stretch of the road. It is for that reason that the MEC of transport in the Eastern Cape Xolile Nqatha is calling on drivers to take regular rest when they are travelling long distances.”

Three people died in a crash on the N9 in Aberdeen towards Graaff Reinet in the Eastern Cape early on Saturday, on a separate crash, two other people were killed in a crash involving a mortuary van on the R391 road between Burgersdorp and Steynsburg

MEC of transport in the Eastern Cape Xolile Nqatha calling on drivers to take regular rest: 12 December 2022