Three people have died in a crash on the N9 in Aberdeen towards Graaff Reinet in the Eastern Cape early today.

One of the vehicles with fifteen occupants lost control and overturned. Three occupants died instantly while others sustained critical injuries and were taken to hospital.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose has appealed to motorists to be cautious.

“It is one of those accidents that we feel could have been avoided if one of the drivers would’ve been a bit more cautious. It is for that reason that the MEC for transport in the Eastern Caper Xolile Nqatha is calling on all road users’ motorists in particular to be extra cautious and extra vigilant of course to take rest now and then because fatigue has been cited as one of the possible causes of this accident.,”

On a separate accident, Last night Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service responded to the N2 Canefield for reports of a collision.

“When emergency services arrived they found that a truck and car had been involved in a collision Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that 1 patient sustained serious injuries. The patient was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment,”