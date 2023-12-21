Three Joburg boys to appear in court for alleged gang rape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three 17-year-old boys arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl on Sunday will appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court today.

The girl was attending a party in Midrand, north of Johannesburg when she was gang raped.

It’s alleged that all the minors were attending a party when the incident occurred.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit attended to the victim immediately after the matter was reported to police on Monday afternoon.

The police arrested one of the suspects at his residence in Johannesburg, while the other two handed themselves over to police at Midrand Police Station.

Report by Puseletso Mokoena.