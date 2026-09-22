Three injured in aircraft crash in Cape Town

Two pilots and a passenger suffered minor injuries after an aircraft crashed at Morningstar Airfield in Vissershok, north of Cape Town, on Tuesday morning.

The aircraft, which was headed to Stellenbosch on an hour-building flight, reportedly stalled moments after takeoff and crashed within the airfield’s perimeter fence.

The aircraft was destroyed on impact.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority’s Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division are investigating the incident.

“From what we have gathered, the aircraft stalled moments after takeoff, and it crashed within the airfield perimeter fence. The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division will be conducting a desktop investigation on this accident,” says South African Civil Aviation Authority Communications Manager Sisa Majola.