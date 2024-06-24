Three initiates die in Limpopo 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three initiates have died at initiation schools in Limpopo since the start of the winter initiation season.

According to information, an initiate died at a school at Ga-Wale village in Bolobedu area outside Tzaneen.

Two others died at an initiation school at Ga-Raphahlelo in the Sekgosese area.

Police and traditional authorities are yet to comment.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man died yesterday after being assaulted during a clash between a group of initiation school supervisors and community members in Itereleng village in Sekgosese, Limpopo.

VIDEO: Initiation deaths still a concern: