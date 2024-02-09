Three in court on charges of kidnapping suspected poacher

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three security guards arrested in connection with the disappearance of a suspected poacher at a game farm are appearing in the Hoedspruit Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

The security guards are alleged to have captured three suspected poachers, two were released and one remained captured.

The whereabouts of the captured suspected poacher, identified as Maduvula Hlatswayo of Cottondale village near Acornhoek in Mpumalanga, have been unknown since last month.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says three people have been charged with kidnapping.

“According to the information available at this stage, the victim Maduvula Norman Hlatswayo on 10 January 2024 went hunting with his friends at the game lodge with the intention to camp there for some days. On the 12th of January, the trio was spotted by the game rangers who fired some gunshots and further caught them.

However, the others were released, and the victim has since disappeared. The matter was reported to the police who continued with investigations and on Thursday, three suspects were arrested in connection with the disappearance of the victim,” explains Ledwaba.