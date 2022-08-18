Three female security guards who mysteriously went missing on Wednesday while on shift at Seeisoville Stadium in Maokeng in Kroonstad have been found.

Police say the women have been taken for medical attention after they were found in a bad state late last night.

The community of Maokeng joined police in the search for the women who disappeared while on duty.

Their cellphones and personal belongings were found in the guardroom while the women were nowhere to be found when the morning shift arrived to relieve the night duty staff.

RT #sapsFS #SAPS seek help locating 3 female security guards who went #missing from Maokeng while on night shift duty at Seeisoville Stadium. Info->Lt Col Erasmus on 082 301 2972 #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/grbvV0i9mZ pic.twitter.com/bTCg2W4LhW — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 17, 2022