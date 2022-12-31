Three people have died in an early morning fire in Masiphumelele near Fish Hoek in the Cape Peninsula.

Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says the fire destroyed several informal structures, leaving a number of people displaced.

He says the cause of the fire is unknown.

“The city’s Fire and Rescue Service was alerted just after 02:00 that structures were burning in Sobukwe Road. The bodies of the two men and a woman, who had sustained fatal burn wounds, were found among the debris around 05:00. The cause of the fire is unknown and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service,” says Carelse.