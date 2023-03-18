Three people have been killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a truck and a taxi on the N1 between Musina and Louis Trichardt in Limpopo.

The injured were taken to hospital following the crash which happened on Friday.

The Traffic spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene says the collision happened after the truck’s brakes failed.

“It is reported that a truck failed to brake and collided head side with a minibus taxi. As a department we are saddened by this incident and send our condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to those in hospital. We also take this sad opportunity to remind motorists of the importance of checking their vehicles of road worthiness before they undertake any trips,” adds Chuene.