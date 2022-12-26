Three more people have lost their lives in two accidents on Eastern Cape roads on Sunday.

In the first incident, the death of an adult male in hospital has brought the number of fatalities in the accident that happened on the R61 road in Arberdeen towards Beaufort West to four.

The accident involved three minibus taxis.

Several other occupants sustained injuries.

In another incident, two people lost their lives, while another one sustained slight injuries after two vehicles collided head on, on the R392 road in Queenstown towards Dodrecht.

Department of Transport Spokesperson in the province, Unathi Binqose, says two occupants in a VW Citi Golf from Queenstown, estimated to be in their 40s, died on the scene while the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

He was taken to Frontier Komani Provincial Hospital for treatment.

Binqose says driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and the negligent driving are cited as the main contributing factors for the accident. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigations.

