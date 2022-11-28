Three people were killed and a five-year-old child was left critically wounded, following a head-on collision between two vehicles in Rayton in Pretoria late Sunday night.

The three adults were declared dead on the scene and the child was taken to hospital for medical attention. The exact cause of the crash is still unknown at this stage.

EmerG-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen explains, “At approximately 10pm on Sunday night, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a horrific motor vehicle collision on the R104 in the Rayton area. On arrival on scene, two vehicles were found to have collided head on. Closer inspection found three occupants of one of the vehicles to have sustained fatal injuries and they were declared dead on arrival of paramedics. A female believed to be approximately five-years-old was found to have suffered critical injuries and she was stabilized on scene by Emergency Care Practitioners before being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.”