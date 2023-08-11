Three people, including two children, have died after the driver of a low-bed tow truck transporting a vehicle lost control on a bend and struck four children who were walking to school in Chatsworth in the south of Durban this morning.

Advanced Life Support Paramedics spokesperson Gareth Jamieson says the driver and two of the children, aged six and nine, died on the scene. The tow truck overturned in the crash.

Jamieson says of the two surviving children, one was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

“On arrival, paramedics found total carnage as they found a fully loaded tow truck had somehow lost control on the bend and struck four children before overturning and coming to rest on its roof. Paramedics immediately did a triage and requested more assistance from ambulances and advanced life support paramedics. A total of five people were involved in this collision; unfortunately, three occupants, including two small children aged approximately six and nine, were declared deceased at the scene.”