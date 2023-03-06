At least three people have been critically injured in this morning’s multiple-vehicle pile on the M41 in Umhlanga north of Durban. IPSS Medical Rescue says the patients have been transported to a nearby hospital.

It’s believed a truck lost control and careened into at least 52 vehicles.

Several emergency teams are still at the scene.

Truck, taxi’s and at least thirty other vehicles involved in a mass collision on the M41 East Bound in Umhlanga Ridge, Durban https://t.co/wqtNO2xpOD#ArriveAlive @Netcare911_sa pic.twitter.com/OjNM2KL0p6 — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) March 6, 2023

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick says no fatalities have been reported.

“At this time, we cannot confirm the total number of injured patients. There are no reported deaths at this time. Three patients did sustain critical injuries, two of these were transported by IPSS medical rescue life support to nearby facilities with the third patient being airlifted by Netcare 911,” adds Meyrick.

The video below is reporting more on the story: