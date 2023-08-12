Three workers contracted to the City of Tshwane have died after a trench they were working on collapsed on them on Friday afternoon.

One contract was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate to serious injuries, while two others escaped unharmed from a trench estimated to be six meters deep and four meters wide.

The contractors were working on a sewage line in Capital Park.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso says recovery continues overnight. He says the scene has now been handed over to the police.

“The contract workers were busy with repair work on a sewage line in Capital Park when the trench line collapsed on them. The scene will be handed over to SAPS for further investigations,” adds Mabaso.