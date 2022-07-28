The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says there have been three confirmed monkeypox cases reported in the country, with zero deaths reported since May.

The three cases, which are not linked, were reported in Gauteng, Western Cape and Limpopo and are males aged 30, 32, and 42 years.

The NICD says no secondary cases have been linked to the three cases and no new laboratory-confirmed case has been reported since the last case on 10 July.

In a statement the institute says, “Even though the risk of monkeypox to the general South African public is considered low, healthcare workers should be on high alert and maintain a high index of suspicion for any individuals presenting with an unexplained acute rash or skin lesions and one or more of the following signs or symptoms: headache, acute onset of fever more that 38.5°C, swollen lymph nodes, muscle pain or body aches and backache.”

The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

VIDEO: Monkeypox explained with Prof. Adrian Puren:

