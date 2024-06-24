Three companies begin manufacturing cannabis medicines in Zimbabwe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Medicines Control Association of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has revealed that three pharmaceutical companies have started manufacturing cannabis medicines five years after the country licensed 60 cannabis farmers.

Cannabis is said to have been used, since as far back as 4000 BC to treat various ailments according to ancient Chinese and African records.

While some cannabis farmers are complaining about a stringent legal framework and low profits, cannabis medicine is believed to be the future medicine if carefully formulated and designed.

Zimbabwe was one of the first African countries to allow the production of cannabis.

Although the requisite started from $50 000 to as much as $ 1 million for investors a few years after the first core production meant for export, farmers started complaining of heavy losses in a highly speculative industry.