Three cities vie to host the 2030 World Business expedition

Three cities are vying to host the 2030 World Business Expedition. The cities wanting to play host to this prestigious event are Busan, in South Korea, Rome in Italy and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The city of Busan, located on the south coast of the Korean Peninsula, is the country’s second-largest metropolis after the capital city of Seoul.

It is optimistic that it will be announced as the host this week.

Busan City Overseas Expo Outreach Division leader, Hwang Hyan-Ki says, “As the whole world is brought together, the expedition is a good opportunity to share our vision and the direction of the city. There are many places for mega-sized events. Also, there is beautiful scenery and the nature of the sea and the mountains and there is very accessible and convenient transport. It’s a good example for the world already in illustrating.”

