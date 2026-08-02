Three children die in Cape Town informal settlement fire

Another Cape Town community has been left reeling after three children died, when an informal dwelling was destroyed in a fire.

The latest tragedy unfolded in Lwandle, Strand, late Staurday night. Three children, aged nine, 12 and 13, lost their lives.

It comes less than 24 hours after another devastating house fire in Fisantekraal, where two children died and a third was rushed to hospital.

Grieving family members of one of the boys who died in Saturday night’s shack fire have gathered at the scene in Lwandle.

The shack was completely destroyed. All that remains are charred corrugated iron sheets, burnt furniture and other blackened debris.

Emotions are running high, with heartbreaking scenes unfolding at the site.

Several children have gathered nearby, many of them visibly distressed and in tears. Residents say the community is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

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Credit: Shamiela Fisher