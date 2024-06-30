Three arrested in Northern Cape for illegal micro loan business

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three Northern Cape men are behind bars for allegedly running an illegal micro cash loan business at Vosburg.

Police say the three business owners were found with a large sum of money, IDs, bank cards and SASSA cards.

They face charges of Contravening the National Credit Act 34 of 2005.

Police spokesperson Sergio Kock says the suspects will appear in court soon.

“The three suspects are facing charges of Contravening the National Credit Act 34 of 2005 for allegedly running illegal micro cash loan businesses. Police confiscated 90 identity documents (green ID books, smart ID cards, temporary ID and birth certificates), 60 SASSA cards, 415 bank cards and 1 SAPS appointment certificate.”