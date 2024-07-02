Three arrested in connection with a Mpumalanga woman’s killing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 36-year-old woman in Luphisi, Mpumalanga.

Bonisile Mabuza was reported missing last week Tuesday in Kanyamazane. She was allegedly kidnapped from her home, and her car was later found abandoned in Pienaar.

Mabuza was killed and allegedly buried in a shallow grave at Luphisi cemetery.

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Zeph Mkhwanazi confirmed the exhumation of the body.

Mkhwanazi says, “The arrest of two suspects was made today. We actually have one suspect who handed himself in at the police station. Now, three suspects are in custody. We are working to get a clear indication of what exactly prompted the whole situation. All we know at this moment is that there were some communications involving one of the suspects.”

