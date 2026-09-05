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Three arrested for series of ATM bombings across Mpumalanga

  • [FILE] A person in handcuffs following an arrest.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

Three suspects have been arrested for ATM bombings by the Cold Case Investigation Team in connection with a series of ATM bombings reported across Mpumalanga province.

The suspects aged between 20 and 38 were arrested for several cases related to ATM bombing in Leslie, Embalenhle, Bethal, Witbank, Vosman and Phola.

They are expected to appear at the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

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