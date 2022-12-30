A 48-year-old Chinese national has been killed and his body found in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats after he was kidnapped a week ago.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says the victim and his brother were kidnapped in Mowbray. Pojie say the 52-year-old brother was found by police in Khayelithsa, having suffered serious wounds, and transported to hospital. Three suspects have been arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping and extortion.

Pojie says they are expected to appear in court next week.

“Preliminary investigation suggest that the 52-and-48-year-old brother were kidnapped in the Mowbray area on Thursday, 22 December 2022 at about 22:45 by assailants that was unknown at the time. These suspects later contacted relatives and demanded cash in return for their safe return and unification with their families. They were instructed not to talk to authorities as that would have put their loved ones directly in harm’s way. However, police immediately activated a multi-disciplinary team to probe the disappearance of the brothers.”