Three arrested for January murder of Rand Water executive

Three suspects have been arrested by police in connection with the murders of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala and his bodyguard. Joala and his bodyguard were both shot and killed in full view of pupils at a community hall in Zakariyya Park in the south of Johannesburg, during a back-to-school event in January.

Another suspect was arrested on the 13th of March, for alleged possession of a firearm. The firearm that was found in his possession is suspected to be the one used during the commission of the murders.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili explains.

“The team, inclusive of the Provincial Crime Detection Tracking Team and Tactical Response Team (TRT) traced the first suspect and arrested him on 18 April 2024 while on his way from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng. Upon questioning him, further information was received about two other suspects who were hiding in KZN. Of the three suspects arrested, two had warrants of arrests issued against them on the same case. The third suspect was arrested without a warrant of arrest in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act. The trio will appear before the Protea Magistrate’s Court on 22 April 2024.”