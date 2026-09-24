Three arrested after R16 million fraud bust in Limpopo

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the R16 million fraud at the Blouberg municipality, west of Polokwane in Limpopo.
The Hawks say a security company linked to the tender has also been charged.
In a statement, Hawks spokesperson Wendy Nkabi says the suspects and the company were awarded a tender which they obtained irregularly.
They allegedly claimed to possess firearm licences while using another security company’s firearms, including a fraudulent profile.
The suspects are facing allegations of fraud and corruption.
They will appear in the Senwabarwana magistrate’s court on Friday.
X | WATCH | Three of the four accused in the Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala fraud case involving properties have been granted R20,000 bail each. SABC News reporter Neria Hlakotsa has the latest. pic.twitter.com/oKWRnaxPd6
— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 23, 2026