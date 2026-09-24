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Three arrested after R16 million fraud bust in Limpopo

  • Hawks vehicle
  • Image Credits :
  • The Hawks
Jabulani Baloi

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the R16 million fraud at the Blouberg municipality, west of Polokwane in Limpopo.

The Hawks say a security company linked to the tender has also been charged.

In a statement, Hawks spokesperson Wendy Nkabi says the suspects and the company were awarded a tender which they obtained irregularly.

They allegedly claimed to possess firearm licences while using another security company’s firearms, including a fraudulent profile.

The suspects are facing allegations of fraud and corruption.

They will appear in the Senwabarwana magistrate’s court on Friday.

X | WATCH | Three of the four accused in the Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala fraud case involving properties have been granted R20,000 bail each. SABC News reporter Neria Hlakotsa has the latest. pic.twitter.com/oKWRnaxPd6

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