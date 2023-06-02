Three suspected armed robbers have been killed in a shootout with police under the M13 bridge at Westville in Durban.

Police say the trio allegedly robbed a person of an undisclosed amount of cash at a shopping complex in the area before fleeing the scene in two getaway vehicles.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda explains.

“One of the suspect’s vehicles was spotted along Dudley Road and a high-speed chase ensued. Realising that they were cornered, suspects started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued. Three suspects were fatally wounded during the shootout and no police officer was injured. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) have been summoned for further investigations.”