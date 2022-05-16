Security has been tightened in and around the court room where the murder trial of 3 people accused of murdering a British couple on the KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast in 2018, is due to start in the Durban High Court on Monday.

The botanists Rodney Saunders and his wife, Dr Rachel Saunders were allegedly kidnapped before they were killed.

Sayefundeen Del Vecchio, Fatima Patel and Mussa Jackson are also facing charges of robbery after R730 000 was allegedly withdrawn from the victims’ bank account.

Heavily armed police are deployed on the floor where the trial is to be held.