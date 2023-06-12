The bail application of three out of the five men accused of killing two University of Fort Hare employees has been denied in the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape. Accused one and two Bongani Peter and Wanini Khuza opted to abandon their bail applications.

The accused are linked to the murder of the vice chancellor’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele and fleet manager, Petrus Roets. The accused are facing murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearm charges.

The suspects were arrested in April and have been in custody since then.

In their closing arguments during the previous court appearance, their defence argued that the state’s case was weak, baseless and theoretical. Handing down his ruling, Magistrate Mhlanga Bala says the applicants failed to give the court compelling reasons for their release and that the weakness of the case is subject for consideration at this stage.

Magistrate Bala also added if accused five, who has breached his parole conditions in another case, was to be released on bail he is likely to commit more crimes.

The Magistrate says that there is a likelihood that the applicants will influence witnesses or make it difficult for witnesses to continue in the case and they might pose as threat to the public.

“The bail application of accused two, three and four must fail. The matter is being hereby postponed to the 21 August for further investigation. Applicants are remanded in custody and the matter shall serve at the Alice Magistrate’s court,” says Bala.

Nkosinathi Vesele, the brother of the slain University of Fort Hare employee, Mboneli Vesele says the family welcomes the ruling.

“We have passed this phase, we cannot comment on allegations of defence attorneys as to who did what. The Magistrate was able to say he cannot let go of the evidence that is before the court. We will wait until the trial.”

The state says more arrests in connection with this case are imminent.