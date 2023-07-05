Three accused in the Thabo Bester escape saga, who approached the Free State High Court to appeal their bail outcome, have been granted bail. Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo and Tieho Makhotsa were given R10 000 bail each.

The three were denied bail by Magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi in May. Their lawyers told the High Court last week that the Magistrate’s Court erred in finding that the accused were a flight risk.

Lawyer representing two suspects, Kagisho Moruri says, “Well we welcome the judgment, we’ve always maintained that our clients were good prospects of bail even initially but now that this has even confirmed by the High court we are more than happy. I cannot speak as to how they are feeling I am unfortunately unable to get hold of them as they are in custody at the moment but I’m sure that after this the news will get to them that they’ve been released and they will be able to go out.”

The Free State High Court has found that the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court failed to take into account that the Thabo Bester escape saga is not a high-profile matter.

The defence lawyers in the bail application had made assertions that the case was not unusual. In its judgment, setting aside the decision to deny bail to three of the four accused, the High Court said the Magistrate’s Court did not consider evidence by the investigating officer that during the days of the bail proceedings, less than 50 members of the public attended the court for only one day.

The court has found that the three appellants are not a flight risk. It found that it was not in the interest of justice for the three to be denied bail on the assumption by the court that they might influence state witnesses.

Judge JJ Mhlambi said in the judgment that the court cannot grope in the dark and speculate. The three are expected to report to the Kagisanong police station every Monday.