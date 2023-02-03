The Comrades Marathon Association says the three-day window for entries has now been officially closed.

Earlier this week, the association re-opened the entries after a number of runners who had missed the initial entry period requested to be given a chance.

The Comrades Marathon is the world’s largest and oldest ultra-marathon.

This year’s down run takes place on the 11th of June, starting in Pietermaritzburg.

Comrades marathon Race Director Rowyn James says they have managed to capture 20,000 entries.

“That was mainly due to the heightened demand and requests we received over the course of December when the first entry window closed for the December break. That was mainly from athletes who didn’t get a chance to enter in December. So, we made provision for them to do that in this three-day window period, which just closed, and we are very happy with the number of entries that we received. We can confirm that we have received 20 000 entries in total. That’s what the board approved. So, entries are now closed.”

Meanwhile, James added that those runners who might have missed both windows for entries can still use the substitution period next month.

“If there are still some athletes who were not able to secure entry, it’s not all doom and gloom, that all is lost. We will open the substitution period on the 10th of March, and that will run for the full month to the 10th of April. How that basically works is that if there are athletes who have entered, but since got some injury like that, they often put up their entries for substitution, and then any athletes who didn’t secure entry in this last three-day window period would be able to take up that substitution entry.”