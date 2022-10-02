Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says provisions have been made to deal with the high number of Grade 1 and 8 admissions for 2023 at schools considered high pressure.

These are mostly in the Alberton and Pretoria North area. The department has received over 764 000 applications for the 2023 academic year.

Briefing the media on Sunday, Lusufi says parents will begin getting placement SMSes from tomorrow until the end of November.

“From Monday, 03 October 2022, parents and guardians will be sent SMSes with placement offers to the contact numbers they used when applying (it’s that time for happy SMSes),”

In the video below, MEC Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on the placement process for the 2023 Grades 1 and 8:

Lesufi says school governing bodies have been given money for close to 1 300 extra classrooms. Lesufi has been briefing the media in Pretoria ahead of tomorrow’s placement process.

The Department has identified the schools that have received far more applications than they can reasonably accommodate in terms of students. About 275 primary schools and 221 secondary schools are regarded as high-pressure institutions respectively.

In the video below, Update on Gauteng’s placement process for 2023 grades 1& 8 online admissions:

The 2023 online registration for public schools’ placement experienced technical glitches when it went live on July 22.

In the video below, Gauteng online applications for 2023 school admissions open: