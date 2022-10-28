Thousands of Amabutho or Zulu regiments are expected to attend tomorrow’s official coronation of the Amazulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in Durban.

In the video below, it’s all systems go for coronation of AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini on Saturday:



The ceremony will include President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hand over of a certificate to King. The regiments who always accompany the AmaZulu King are regarded as his protectors.

In the video below: A look ahead to AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s coronation: Dr. Gugu Mazibuko

The Amabutho convener, Sipho Mhlongo, says they also help to preserve the AmaZulu nation’s cultural values .

“All people must know that they are expected to respect the event and the dignitaries. Amabutho will be there to burn incest of the Zulu nation reporting to our ancestors that we are at Mabhida Stadium now to install the King.”

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says tomorrow’s ceremony can unify South Africans.

In the video below: AmaZulu Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi holds a briefing ahead of the Coronation:

“The Zulu monarch in respect only creates stability in the nation. The Saturday’s event must be seen as South African unifying event. We pray that the reign of King Misuzulu will bless not only the province of KZN but all South Africa. The Majesty’s leadership is a foster social justice and development.”

In the video below: State of readiness ahead of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation: