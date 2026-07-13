Undocumented migrants still arriving at Musina Repatriation Centre

The Musina Repatriation Centre in Limpopo continues to receive a steady influx of undocumented migrants, with long queues forming as officials verify and process arrivals.

The migrants are coming from various parts of the country, adding to the growing numbers at the facility. Humanitarian organisations are on the ground, providing much-needed relief, including food and basic support.

The centre’s Home Affairs Chief Director Albert Matsaung says, “You will never have anything that is less than a thousand. It will be 1000; 2000 to 3000 but they are here … being dropped by buses. These are buses that come from all the nine provinces.”

Matsaung adds that there are still areas within municipalities where people are camping.

“The other thing that we have been always saying to the media is that – there are areas within the municipalities where people are camping as and when information is received and embassies are informed, after being informed then they arrange for transportation. Then, we also come onboard as Home Affairs, in terms of making sure that those people are profiled.”

Repatriation Process | Migrants continue to arrive at the Musina Repatriation Centre