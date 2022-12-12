The South African National Christian Forum (SANCF) says those who presided over a baptism ceremony, in which at least 15 people drowned in the Jukskei River, must be held accountable.

A three-month-old baby is among those missing after being swept away by a Jukskei River flash flood in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

The search resumed at the weekend after being called off a number of times last week due to concerns over high water levels.

Video| Search operation in Jukskei River tragedy continues

The SANCF’s President Bishop Marothi Mashashane says, “We believe that somebody needs to be held liable for these lives because as far as our investigation is concerned, the person was not even the leader of a church, he is just helping people which means he is also not licenced or registered to lead.”

“There is negligence and ignorance because we know how the Jukskei is. Can you really take people there? Why also take babies there”?