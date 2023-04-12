One of the women targeted by Thabo Bester twelve years ago says all of those who aided his escape from prison should be jailed.

Bester tried to lure Anastasia Lite to a Durban hotel in 2011, promising her a television job.

The convicted rapist escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May last year, while it was previously believed he had died in a fire while incarcerated.

South African authorities are now facilitating his return and that of his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana to the country after they were arrested in Tanzania.

Lite who now lives in the United Kingdom, spoke to SABC News senior reporter Chriselda Lewis.

“Everyone who was involved to the guards and facilitated this they must be made an example of to show South Africa is not a lawless country and this must be deterred in future. I left South Africa was because I felt being a woman in SA is unsafe, [you have to] look behind you.”

VIDEO | Woman targeted by Thabo Bester speaks: