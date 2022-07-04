Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela says that those involved in the web of state capture should be offered amnesty to come clean about their roles in wrongdoing to break the spiderweb.

She also stated that she is concerned about what is happening at the State Security Agency, saying that if no one is cleaning the place, it will continue to sabotage everything that is good about South Africa’s democracy.

Full interview, click audio below:

Earlier, Madonsela said she’s optimistic that those that the State Capture reports have implicated in corruption will eventually be charged. She however says this depends on how solid the prosecution’s evidence will be.

Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo handed the final instalment of the reports to President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

The fifth and last report consists of two parts which include the coverage of the State Security Agency, the SABC, the African National Congress (ANC), Parliament, the Vrede Dairy Project, the landing of the Gupta plane at Waterkloof Air Force Base.

Adv Thuli Madonsela engages digital audience on State Capture Report:

The last chapter covers the commission’s recommendations.

Advocate Madonsela says criminal prosecutions should not be delayed in a case which there’s sufficient evidence.

“You may need additional evidence on certain additional crimes. I know for sure that there will be justice but that depends on how much evidence can be brought. There will be justice.

The Zondo Commission has got enough evidence that enables the NPA to proceed with some criminal prosecutions,” says Madonsela.