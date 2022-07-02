Former Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene says those who are implicated in the State Capture final report must be held to account for the alleged corruption they are accused of.

Nene was axed in December 2015 over his refusal to cooperate with the Gupta family and other attempts by former president Jacob Zuma and former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni. He says his appearance before the State Capture Commission was a clear conscious decision that prompted his views then, that not speaking out was not the right thing to do.

In his testimony, Nene indicated his refusal to budge on unaffordable transactions for SAA linked to a contract with Airbus and the establishment of a new route between Johannesburg and Khartoum got him in Myeni’s bad books.

Spotlight thrown on ANC’s role in State Capture

He was speaking during the announcement of the speaker who will deliver the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture this year.

Nene told SABC News that he has no regrets about appearing before the commission.

“I really look forward to more to see more revelations also. We must be brave enough in the country to face up to our challenges,” says Nene.

State Capture Report I Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi gives an in-depth legal perspective