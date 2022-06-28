The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo is on Tuesday expected to continue with sentencing proceedings against four teenagers convicted for the murder of Thoriso Themane.

On Monday, a probation officer in the case informed the court of his recommendations regarding sentencing.

23-year-old Themane was brutally attacked and killed by a group of six teenagers at Fauna Park in 2019.

Probation officer William Raphala went further to detail how Themane’s parents are still reeling from trauma after Themane’s horrific death.

Two adults who were implicated and two other teenagers have been found guilty of assaulting Themane.

Their sentencing is yet to be brought before the court after the finalisation of the sentencing of the four young men on the charge of murder.

